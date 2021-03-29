Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.