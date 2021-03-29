Mizuho Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 90,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

