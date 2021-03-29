Mixin (XIN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $814.90 or 0.01466932 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $438.24 million and $196,466.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,781 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

