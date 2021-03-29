Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $661.58. 5,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

