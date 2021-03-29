Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $103,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

PDD stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

