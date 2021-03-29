Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 30,130 shares.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

