Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 280.9% in March

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 280.9% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. Mirvac Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

