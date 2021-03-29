Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $483,721.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and $483,721.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00073468 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 603,788 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.