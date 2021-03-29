Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $8.56 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.57 million and $29.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00014772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00217642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.34 or 0.00935834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029893 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,594,221 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

