MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

