MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Target by 844.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,723. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.