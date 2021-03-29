MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. 80,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

