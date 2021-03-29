MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.33. 92,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.08. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

