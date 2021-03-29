MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 591,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.