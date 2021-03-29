MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $662.94 and last traded at $646.42. 4,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,030,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

