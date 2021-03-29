Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Cut by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 6.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 626,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 435,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.