Metaverse ETP Tops 1-Day Volume of $720,954.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $720,954.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.05 or 0.03058042 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,067,118 coins and its circulating supply is 78,567,019 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

