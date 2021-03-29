Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $192,653.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,315,191,408 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

