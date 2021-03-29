Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 129.3% in March

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCUJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

