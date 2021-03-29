Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MFCSF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.71. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

