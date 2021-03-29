McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

NYSE:MCD opened at $225.21 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

