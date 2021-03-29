Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

