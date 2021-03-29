Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,196,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

