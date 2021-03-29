Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matrix Service worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,917. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $345.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

