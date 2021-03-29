MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $95,534,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NYSE MTZ traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $86.98. 8,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,138. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

