Mark A. J. Cropper Purchases 2,330 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 2,330 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £101.28 million and a PE ratio of 32.93. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,133.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

