Mariner LLC Purchases 103,280 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

NYSE FCX opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

