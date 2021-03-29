Mariner LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

