Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

AMAT opened at $128.64 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

