Mariner LLC Buys 985 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $357.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.52 and its 200 day moving average is $339.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

