MAP Protocol Market Cap Achieves $27.99 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 183.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and $13.78 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00057733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00227204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.00925119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00079244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029364 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

