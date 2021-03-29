Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Update

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 577.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Mallard Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

