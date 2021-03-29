Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $11.92 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

