Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. Magna International has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.