Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

