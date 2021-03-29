Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.53.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Aerospace from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

