Luminus Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 286.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up 0.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

