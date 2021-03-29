Luminus Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Luminus Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,168 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for 2.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Tronox worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

