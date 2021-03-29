LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,426 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTA. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

