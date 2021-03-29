LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.98% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4,270.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000.

PAWZ stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

