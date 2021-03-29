LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 192,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.