LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

