LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,269 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

