Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells C$290,705.70 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347,890 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,183.50.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$85,750.00.

Shares of CVE LMR opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.