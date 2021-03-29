Logiq (LGIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Logiq to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LGIQ stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49.
Logiq Company Profile
