Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTSIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 162,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Lobe Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.