LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QEP Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

QEP stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

