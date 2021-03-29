LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,097 Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.13 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.