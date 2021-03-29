Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lixiang Education’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Lixiang Education had issued 3,333,400 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $30,833,950 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the end of Lixiang Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of LXEH stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Lixiang Education has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.
Lixiang Education Company Profile
