Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lixiang Education’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Lixiang Education had issued 3,333,400 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $30,833,950 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the end of Lixiang Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LXEH stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Lixiang Education has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.