Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 623.7% in March

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 623.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.22.
Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.